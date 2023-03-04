“DNR” leader promises that the occupied Donbas will reach Russian quality of life standards no sooner than in 7 years

Print

The leader of the “DNR” Denis Pushilin promises that the occupied Donbas will reach Russian standards of quality of life no sooner than in 7 years. He wrote this in his Telegram channel, commenting on the draft program of socio-economic development.

“The program should ensure the achievement of the average Russian indicators level of the quality of life for the republic’s inhabitants and the all-Russian level of socio-economic development by 2030”, – the puppet ruler of the fake “DNR” said.

