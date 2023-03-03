From the FB page; The Heartbeat of Ukraine

WAR UPDATE: 3/2/23

Day 372 of the three day war. Kyiv still stands and Russia is still a terrorist state!

150,605* enemy soldiers have been neutralized. (This will be updated in the morning EST)

*I just found out today that the dead Wagner Scum are not included in this number. And as previously mentioned only verified deaths are included. Therefore, I’m going to make an educated guess that this number is actually much higher, probably in excess of 200,000.

The Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported that 10 people are considered missing, and three more have been killed as a result of a Russian missile attack on a five-story residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia. 10 people (six women, three men and a child) are considered missing. Eight people (four men and four men) have been injured; seven of them were taken to the hospital, and one was examined by a doctor on the spot and let go.

What’s going on in Bakhmut?

Russian forces are advancing within the city of Bakhmut, but the Ukrainian military says it is not planning to withdraw from the city. (From the Operational Report of the General Staff)

War Monitor had the following to add just a few hours ago:

👉The heaviest fighting continues on the Northern, eastern and southern sectors of the frontline into the night. Russian forces were able to make gradual advances on the eastern and northern sectors of the front line. Ukrainian defenders fight for every meter. Bakhmut holds.

👉Ukrainian forces are now also repelling assaults towards the town of Khromove from the north-east direction heavy fighting continues.

👉Northeast of Bakmut – heavy fighting continues north-east of Bohdanivka. Russian forces have successfully wedged themselves at either side of Berkhivs’ke Reservoir and are attempting to advance west. They are also attacking north towards Dubovo-Vaslivka.

👉Ukrainian artillery hit and destroyed a Russian assault group south of Dubovo-Vasylivka.

👉Russian forces have captured several residential areas North- East of Bakhmut and are attempting to advance towards and beyond the Bakhmutovka River on the eastern sector.

👉Ukrainian forces repelled assaults in the areas of Bakhmut, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, Orikhovo-Vasyliva, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Ivanisvske, Kamanka, Sieverne, Vodyane, Nevelske, Marinka, and Spirne.

Artillery raining down on Chasiv Yar: A CNN team has witnessed regular and sustained artillery bombardments around the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut. Chasiv Yar would likely be the next target for Russian forces should they claim Bakhmut, according to Ukrainian military officials.

‼️Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), said that Russian occupation forces are losing seven times more soldiers than Ukrainian forces on the Bakhmut front.

Russian Disinformation About Bakhmut:

📌Deputy Defense Minister Maliar stated that today, there is an over intensification of the Russian information campaign accompanying the storming of Bakhmut. The enemy is launching several narratives aimed at demoralizing our society and military.” According to her, there are fabricated statements that “Bakhmut allegedly has no strategic meaning and its defense is allegedly a political decision”.

📌Maliar said that this statement is false. “The military explained many times the meaning and goals of Bakhmut’s defense. The decision to conduct combat is being made by senior military leadership,” she outlined.

📌In addition, the Deputy Defense Minister remarked that the Russians are trying to discredit the military command of eastern fronts. In particular, by posting fake documents allegedly from the headquarters in the east.

🍉Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, has said that the Russian Federation will soon flake like an overripe Kherson watermelon. 🍉😆Danilov reminded Putin of his words at the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014. Then Putin said that there allegedly are no Russian military in Crimea, and uniforms and other things can be bought at any military store. In 2023, Danilov predicts that now military traders will work in the Russian Federation, and in the near future – in the Caucasus. Commenting on the recent events in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast and possible future similar incidents, Danilov said that the network of military sales is very developed on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Blinken & Lavrov come face to face for the first time since February 24, 2022.🍿 🍿 🍿

📍US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday on the sidelines of G20 in New Delhi.

📍 “I urged Russia to reverse its irresponsible decision and return to implementing the New START [Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty], which places verifiable limits on the nuclear arsenals of the United State and the Russian federation. Mutual compliance is in the interest of both our countries. It’s also what people around the world expect from us as nuclear powers,” he said at a news conference on Thursday in New Delhi.

📍He said he told Lavrov that the US will be ready to engage with Russia on matters of strategic nuclear arms control “no matter what else is happening in the world and in our relationship,” invoking the historic work that the US did with the former Soviet Union on the subject at the height of the Cold War.

📍Blinken also said he urged Russia to end its war in Ukraine and enter negotiations, reiterating the US support for Ukraine.

📍”Every G20 member and virtually every country, period, continues to bear the cost of Russia’s war of aggression,” Blinken said

💣Citing John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council of the White House, the Washington Post reported that the United States is expected to announce another round of assistance for Ukraine on Friday, 3 March. While Kirby did not go into detail, he said the package “will include mostly ammunitions… that the Ukrainians will need for the systems that they already have.”

Things going BOOM in Russia: 🍿

💥A powerful explosion was heard in the suburbs of Kolomna, a city just over 100 kilometers from the Russian capital Moscow.

Residents report that the sound was heard throughout the city.

Propagandists report that emergency services have arrived at the scene of the explosion. There are no details of what happened yet. At the same time, local residents quoted by Russian Telegram channels claim that they heard a whistle before the explosion: “We heard a whistle, and then an explosion occurred.”

💥Alexander Khinshtein, a member of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Assembly [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.], has said that a vehicle belonging to the National Guard of Russia exploded after triggering a mine near the village of Sushany in Bryansk Oblast, Russia. The guards were allegedly searching for the “Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group”.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has stressed that Russia should stop promoting negotiations on its own terms and withdraw its troops from Ukraine, commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about readiness for “serious negotiations”.

“Lavrov has to finally assess the ‘new realities on the ground of hostilities’ and the year-long duration of the ‘three-day war’ and stop promoting negotiations on his own terms. Terms are clear: withdraw troops from foreign territory, restore the 1991 border, begin ‘serious negotiations’”👏

The Press service of SSU and State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported that Law enforcement officers have exposed an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Rivne Oblast who justified Russia’s war against Ukraine and denied Russia’s armed aggression.

According to the investigation, the lieutenant colonel actively produced “messages” of Russian propaganda and promoted anti-Ukrainian views.

Meanwhile in Moldova:👀

🔎Russia is creating tension around Moldova and the non-recognized Transnistria to, firstly, divert attention from the war in Ukraine, and, secondly, demonstrate at least some kind of “victory” for the Russian people.

🔎At a meeting on 2 March, Moldovan parliamentarians voted in favor of a text introduced by Maia Sandu’s PAS party on 24 February, the anniversary of the start of full-scale war.

🔎The text notes that since 2014, Russia has been waging an unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, which has turned into a full-scale war since 2022. The declaration emphasizes that Russia’s actions constitute war crimes and are a gross violation of the principles of international law. The Russian Federation is called to end the war and withdraw its forces from the entire territory of Ukraine within the internationally recognized borders.

NATO Membership for Ukraine 😃

MEP and the former Prime Minister of Lithuania Andrius Kubilius believes that Ukraine no longer needs any NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), as it already meets most criteria.

“Of course, something needs to be developed, particularly civil control over armed forces, which is important for democracies. But Ukraine has already shown that your military force and your military organization exceed all NATO criteria. So I do not think there is a need to talk about criteria,” said Kubilius in an interview with “European Pravda” (Ukr).

Foreign Ministers of the leading industrial and developing countries (G20) could not agree on a joint final statement because of divergences of opinion on the war in Ukraine. Most states again condemned the Russian aggressive war and demanded to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and China Sergei Lavrov and Qin Gang disagreed with two relevant points. Go figure…

🤡Tonight’s edition of the Russians are delusional, confused, batshit crazy, and morally bankrupt – tonight’s theme: we will substitute our reality for actual reality.

Putler: “Russia will meet any challenges because we are all one country, a big and united nation. We are confident in ourselves and confident in our strength. The truth is on our side.” I wonder if they are all singing Kumbaya in the Kremlin.😏

Minister of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zakharova: “Russia and China advocate compliance with the UN Charter, respect for international humanitarian law, and we are committed to the principle of indivisible security, according to which security of one country cannot be increased at the expense of another.” Respect for international humanitarian law – as evidenced by all the war crimes they are committing in Ukraine. 🤥🤬💩

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov: “The self-proclaimed standards of democracy neglect the historical, cultural, and religious peculiarities of other nations, attempting to pressure them into their rules-based world order.” 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤡💩It’s called being a good global citizen.

Be honest! Have you ever read such a collection of bulls*it in your life? I often wonder if the Russians actually believe this crap or just know that they are spewing lies.

That’s it for tonight folks. Keep those prayers and words of support coming for our Ukrainian friends. Find ways to help. #SlavaUkraini #StandWithUkraine #braveukraine #UkraineWillWin #russiaisaterroriststate #PutinIsaWarCriminal #FuckPutin #fucklukaschenko #fuckIran #chinapending

Reported by Christine Reichart Stuermer

