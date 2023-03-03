Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-34 near Yenakievo (photo, video)

Olga Robeyko15:22, 03.03.23

Yenakieve is the deep rear of Russian positions in the Donetsk region.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., anti-aircraft gunners of the Nikopol anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Air Command “East” destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the Yenakievo area of ​​the Donetsk region. This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“One of the pilots died, the other is preparing to keep him company!” – reported the PS of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, a video appeared on the network showing how a Russian “dryer” was shot down in the area of ​​occupied Yenakievo, Donetsk region.

The self-proclaimed “mayor” of the city, Roman Khromenkov, urged residents to take shelter. Judging by the videos posted by eyewitnesses, the pilots tried to eject.

OSINT analysts wrote that it was probably about Su-30SM or Su-34, there are no such aircraft in Ukraine.

It was previously reported that on March 3, enemy aircraft were actively flying over Donetsk from the very morning.

