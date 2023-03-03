Ukraine’s exports of goods reached $3.3B in Feb 2023

03.03.2023 21:38

In February 2023, Ukraine exported 9.1 million tonnes of goods worth $3.32 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister – Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In February 2023, we exported 9.1 million tonnes of goods. It is higher compared to January 2023 (7.89 million tonnes) but lower compared to peak-level war-time September 2022 (9.6 million tonnes), and certainly far from 12.8 million tonnes back in February 2022,” Kachka wrote.

In his words, the value of exports came to $3.32 billion. Since September 2022, the value of exports has been showing a downward trend. The reason is the slowdown in the performance of the grain corridor and the adjustment of prices in the global market.

In terms of export revenues, the following products took the lead in February 2023: corn ($699.3 million), sunflower oil ($419.3 million), wheat ($322.9 million), soybeans ($128.69 million), iron ore ($125.5 million), insulated wires ($82.9 million), sunflower oil meal ($75.4 million), cast iron ($65.03 million), poultry meat ($58.76 million), sunflower seeds ($58.69 million).

Meanwhile, Ukraine imported $5.03 billion worth of goods in February 2023, including fuel, pharmaceutical drugs, power generators, mineral fertilizers, etc.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

