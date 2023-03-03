Ukraine asks the EU for 250,000 artillery shells per month – Financial Times

Oleksandr Topchyi00:17, 03/04/23

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is seeking a significant increase in the supply of ammunition to alleviate acute shortages.

Ukraine has asked the EU to send 250,000 artillery shells to Kyiv every month to alleviate a critical shortage that is limiting the advancement of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield.

This is reported by the Financial Times , which has a letter from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, to colleagues from 27 EU member states. In the letter, he notes that the Defense Forces of Ukraine fire only a fifth of the shells they could, due to a lack of supplies.

Reznikov writes that artillery plays a “decisive role in eliminating the enemy’s military power.” According to him, Ukraine used an average of 110,000 155 mm projectiles per month, which is only a quarter of the amount used by Russia.

“If we were not limited by the number of available artillery shells, we could use the full ammunition, which is 594,000 shells per month,” he said, referring to the power of the artillery systems at Ukraine’s disposal.

Reznikov added that for the successful execution of combat tasks, the minimum requirement of the Armed Forces is at least 60% of the full ammunition, or 356,400 shells per month.

The Minister of Defense also noted that he supports the recent EU initiative to increase the production of ammunition in Europe to support Ukraine.

