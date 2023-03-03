The Russian Orthodox Church said that rape victims will go to hell if they do not forgive the rapists (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovska19:28, 03/03/23

A representative of the church said that allegedly not every victim “experiences 100%” of violence.

The Russian Orthodox Church said that rape victims can go to hell if they do not forgive their tormentors.

According to Archbishop Pytyrim of Syktyvkar and Komi-Zyryan, a criminal can go to heaven after repentance, but a victim who has not forgiven him cannot. In addition, he stated that not every victim “experiences 100%” of violence. Those who were subjected to violence “due to easy behavior” or “being in a drugged or drunken state” have completely different experiences, said the Russian priest.

“What’s the difference – the repentant one no longer does and follows the path of perfection, correction, and virtue. And the unrepentant, unfortunately, even before this event and useless suffering, unfortunately, can go to hell,” Pityrym said.

According to him, God commanded the priests to take care of people who do not forgive, because they can end up “in the abyss of unforgiveness.”

