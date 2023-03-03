The occupiers took 200 residents of one of the villages in the Kherson region “for filtration” to the General Staff

Antonina Dolomanzhi07:24, 03/03/23

Most of the villagers refused to hand over their plots of land to the balance of the local occupation administration.

The occupiers took about 200 residents of one of the villages in the Kherson region to an unknown destination, and Russian mercenaries are being settled in their houses . This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine .

It is noted that the Russian invaders continue to rob the population in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, since the beginning of February, the Russians began to actively take away cars from residents who did not receive Russian passports

“Representatives of the so-called occupation authorities exert pressure on the local population with the aim of appropriating land plots. The majority of residents of Boivove settlement of the Kherson region refused to hand over their private plots to the balance of the local occupation administration,” the summary said.

According to the General Staff, as of March 1, about 200 people from this village were taken to an unknown destination for the so-called filtration measures, and Russian occupiers were housed in their houses.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft, a Mi-24 helicopter and seven drones. In addition, the Ukrainian aviation made 13 strikes on the occupiers during the day.

Bakhmut remains the hottest part of the front. According to Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, in this battle, Russian troops suffered seven times more casualties than Ukrainian troops.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, which is located deep in the rear of the occupiers, the Russians began to install additional roadblocks and dig trenches . According to the mayor’s adviser Petro Andryushchenko, the occupiers are preparing for defense in anticipation of a future counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.

