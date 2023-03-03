The occupiers are trying to push the armed forces out of Bakhmut, there are 5 km between the groups of the Russian Federation – an expert

Evgenia Sokolenko17:57, 03/03/23

Russian troops began to press from east to west, advancing in the city.

The Russian occupiers have changed their tactics near Bakhmut in the last day – they are not so actively trying to surround the city from the north and south. Now they are trying to push the Armed Forces out of the city.

Military analyst, reserve major of the National Guard, veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Oleksiy Hetman, stated this on the “Espresso” broadcast. According to him, Ukrainian soldiers maintain defense every day.

“Over the last day, the tactics of the Russian invaders have changed – they are not so actively trying to surround Bakhmut from the north and south. In the south, they advanced at least 10 km along the M-03 road and a little less in the north. Between these two groups around Bakhmut, only 5 kilometers “, – he said.

According to the expert, the city west of Bakhmut is under fire control of artillery and mortars.

“In the last day, the Russians began to fight not so much for the capture of the city in these directions, but to push the Ukrainians directly out of the city. They began to press step by step from east to west, advancing in the city. Now the fighting is going on, we are on the defensive,” Hetman emphasized.

The situation near Bakhmut

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that Russia is losing 500 soldiers every day near Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the “Wagner” PMC, announced that the city was almost completely surrounded and that there was only one free road left for the Armed Forces.

Yesterday, March 2, one of the air reconnaissance units was ordered to leave Bakhmut . The military defended the city for 110 days.

According to CNN, on the night of March 2-3, Russian troops blew up an important transport facility near Bakhmut.

Oleksiy Danilov, head of the NSDC, reassured Ukrainians, saying that Ukraine knows how to act in this situation around Bakhmut .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...