Investigators identified two Russian occupiers who raped a 4-year-old Ukrainian girl (photo)

Olga Robeyko17:16, 03.03.23

Investigators of the police and the Prosecutor General’s Office established the data of two war criminals.

Two more Russian servicemen who raped women and children during the occupation of Kyiv region have been notified of suspicion. Russian executioners were not stopped by pleas for mercy or the age of their victims – the youngest was only 4 years old.

According to the story of TSN, men who tried to protect their families were brutally beaten and forced to watch sexual abuse. In one day, two Russian soldiers offended 12 villagers, three of whom were minors.

Journalists found personal data and photos of these Russian inhumans in social networks. We are talking about the soldiers of the 28th and 31st years of the Russian Federation of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Sniper Company of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

One of them, judging by the local obituary of the village council, was liquidated in April 2022 in Ukraine, posthumously awarded the Order of Courage. Ukrainian victims of their abuse who agreed to testify recognized the Russian torturers. They will be tried in absentia for violating the laws and customs of war.

4-year-old child was raped – an identified Russian military officer was notified of the suspicion

Sexual crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine

In October 2022, Iryna Didenko, the prosecutor for conducting sexual violence cases of the Prosecutor General’s Office, said that as a result of sexual violence by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, children, women, men and the elderly were affected . Their age is from 4 to 85 years.

Earlier, in a comment to Sky News, 42-year-old Vika and 44-year-old Natasha from a village near Kyiv told terrible stories about how they were raped by the occupiers .

A 14-year-old girl who was raped by five occupiers in Bucha, Kyiv region and became pregnant planned to leave the child , psychologist Oleksandr Kvitko said with the consent of the victim’s parents.

