In the USA, two people were arrested for helping the Russian Federation: details

The men shipped avionics to Russia and to customers around the world who use Russian aircraft.

The representative of the Ministry of Commerce of the United States of America, Matthew Axelrod, said that two Americans were arrested in the city of Kansas City for helping the Russian Federation. They are suspected of sending aviation technology to Russia, violating American export controls.

As Reuters reports , the US Department of Commerce is cooperating with the FBI and prosecutors of the Ministry of Justice in this case.

“59-year-old Kirill Buyanovsky and 55-year-old Douglas Robertson are accused of conspiring to circumvent US export laws by selling avionics to customers around the world who operate Russian-made aircraft,” the report said.

It is noted that the men repaired and sent to the Russian Federation technologies from their firm KanRus Trading Company. At the same time, they provided unreliable export information. For example, the divisions made an invoice in which the final destination of equipment with a sticker of the FSB of the Russian Federation was Germany.

On February 28, 2022, after US authorities detained a shipment of avionics, the US Department of Commerce notified the men that they needed a license to export the equipment. In May, June and July, the suspects illegally transported electronics through Armenia and Cyprus.

They are now charged with conspiracy, exporting controlled goods without a license, falsifying and failing to provide export information and smuggling goods. If convicted, both face up to 20 years in prison on each of the smuggling charges.

The reporters added that the agency was unable to reach Buyanovsky and Robinson for comment.

Illegal trade with Russia and circumvention of sanctions

Since the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, dozens of sanctions have been imposed on the aggressor country. In particular, companies were prohibited from selling weapons and technologies to Russia that could be used by it in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, news about violations of these sanctions still appear from time to time.

Thus, on March 2, 2023, it became known that Western countries suspect the UAE of violating the imposed sanctions . Emirates call to end export relations with the Russian Federation.

Bloomberg writes that bypasses are also used to transport Russian oil. According to the publication, this oil is pumped between tankers . Since the beginning of 2023, at least 23 million barrels of oil from the Russian Federation and additional volumes of refined fuel have been pumped in this way near Greece.

