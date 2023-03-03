General Staff shows how Ukrainian soldiers undergoing military training in Britain

03.03.2023

Recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, under the instruction of Australian trainers, are undergoing basic military training in Great Britain on positional (trench) combat operations.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

Operation “Kudu” instructors of the 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment of the 1st Brigade-Australian Army of the Australian Defence Forces conducted a training for recruits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of basic military training in Great Britain on positional (trench) combat operations, in particular the preparation, capture and holding of trenches and positions are practiced.

“This training provides battlefield skills to enable volunteer soldiers, with little to no previous military experience, to defend their homeland. Training at scale is designed to increase the survivability and lethality of the AFU in frontline combat,” the report says.

Under the instruction of Australian trainers, Armed Forces of Ukraine recruits became more prepared for survival, offensive and defensive conditions.

According to the General Staff, Australia continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, and is providing ongoing support in response to Russia’s continuing violation of international law.

“Having arrived in the United Kingdom in January 2023, a contingent of up to 70 ADF personnel have joined partner nations in the UK-led and based training program for Ukrainian recruits,” the report says.

