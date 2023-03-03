FlixBus launched the first line from Kyiv to Warsaw airport

FlixBus, Europe’s largest bus operator, has launched a new route between Kyiv and Warsaw, which calls at Modlin Airport.

Transmits the Industrial Portal with a link to the Central Bank of Ukraine .

Route N3220 is as follows: Kyiv – Korosten – Sarny – Kovel – Lublin – Warsaw – Nowy Dvir Mazowiecki (Warsaw Modlin Airport).

The new line became the first FlixBus route for such cities as Korosten and Sarny

Buses will depart daily at 5:25 p.m. from the Central bus station of Kyiv on 1/2 Nauky Avenue, at 6:10 p.m. they will stop at the “Kyiv” bus station, at 8:10 a.m. the next day they will arrive at the Warsaw-Zakhodnia bus station, and at 9:00 a.m. – to the city of Novy Dvor Mazowiecki, where Modlin Airport is located.

In the return direction, the bus leaves at 20:10 from the Warsaw-Modlin airport, and arrives in Warsaw at 21:00. The flight arrives in Kyiv at 11:40 the next day at the Kyiv bus station and at 12:20 at the Central bus station.

Travel time including stops is 15 hours.

The company noted that today there are already three daily FlixBus flights connecting Kyiv and Warsaw.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...