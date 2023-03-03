Danilov on Russian military losses near Bakhmut: 1 to 7 in our favor

03.03.2023

In the battles for Bakhmut, the Russian aggressors lose seven times as many soldiers as the Armed Forces of Ukraine do.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this during the national news telethon, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that the issue of Russian military losses, in particular in the battles around Bakhmut, had been raised at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday.

“It is difficult there, but keep in mind that every day our boys and girls send hundreds of them to where they are supposed to go, given that they came here to kill us,” Danilov said.

According to the NSDC Secretary, the ratio of military losses is 1 to 7 in Ukraine’s favor.

As reported, on March 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss the situation on the battlefield.

