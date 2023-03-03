Bundestag call Merkel responsible for war in Ukraine due to blocking its entry into NATO

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Head of the Defence Committee in the German Bundestag, has criticised the decisions made by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which, in her opinion, made a full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine possible.
Source: Strack-Zimmermann in an interview with German TV channels RTL and n-tv, as reported by European Pravda
Details: She recalled that there were many supporters of the early admission of Ukraine into NATO in 2008, but Germany and France opposed it because of Russia’s position.
According to the politician, the fact that the Ukrainians did not join NATO “was a big mistake on the part of the French and Angela Merkel at that time.”
Strack-Zimmermann also believes that Germany should have sided with Ukraine and supported it with weapons after the Russian full-scale invasion. But it would be necessary to “rewrite the history of Angela Merkel, especially the history of the last few years and complete miscalculations.”
Commenting on the prospects for the conflict, the head of the Bundestag Defence Committee suggested that it is unlikely to last as long as the First or Second World Wars.
At the same time, she added, Russian President Vladimir Putin had not counted on the broad and sustained support of Ukraine.
Merkel is a Russian agent. Evidence is overwhelming.
https://www.aim.org/aim-column/is-the-german-chancellor-an-agent-of-russia/
As is Schroeder and by definition anyone else in the western democracies who work for kremlin entities in the fields of energy, media etc, such as Assange, Farage, Galloway, Max Kieser, Afshin Rattansi, Stacey Herbert, Peter Lavelle, Alex Salmond, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Richard B Spencer and many, many others.
You can add this piece of shit to your list.
https://www.newsweek.com/candace-owens-shares-misleading-volodymyr-zelensky-video-ukraine-russia-1785258?piano_t=1
My list was very small, off the top of my head and RT focussed. But yes she should be near the top. I have written about her before and concluded that she has been kremlin-trained.
Pro-Trump: check
Friend of Nigel Farage : check
Fan of Fucker Karlsonov : check
Adores puker : check
Anti-Semitic : check
Visceral hatred of Zel: check
Visceral hatred of Ukraine: check
Lover of absurd kremlin generated conspiracy theories: check
Alex Jones fan: check
This skank even coined the phrase; without irony: “Russian lives matter.”
She really stinks. She spent a few years cultivating a charming image as a handsome young black conservative: a dream for the GOP. Never said fuck all about Ukraine and then when the Holocaust was imminent she was “activated.”