“Ukrzaliznytsia” received a hundred new wagons (photo)

Dmytro Petrovskyi23:54, 01.03.23

The carriages are made taking into account the principles of inclusiveness and barrier-freeness.

“Ukrzaliznytsia” received the last 15 passenger cars out of 100, which were ordered in 2021 with the funds of the state budget.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, all 100 wagons were manufactured by the Kryukiv Wagon Building Plant. Also this year, the state budget provides funds for the renewal of rolling stock for passenger transportation

“Despite the ongoing hostilities, the company continues to successfully fulfill its humanitarian function. For example, a significant part of these 100 wagons was used to evacuate the population from the front line and to transport diplomatic delegations of allied countries. The wagons were made taking into account the principles of inclusiveness and barrier-freeness,” – said the Vice-Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

It is noted that each of the transferred 15 carriages has an inclusive restroom and one barrier-free compartment, which has special sleeping sofas with a change in the angle of inclination and body fixation, a place for a wheelchair and straps for securing it, a remote control with lighting control, a button to call the conductor , a speakerphone device with a conductor.

Also, in all inclusive carriages, relief plates with Braille are installed, contrast markings for people with visual impairments are applied, and the entrance group is equipped with extended handrails and folding ramps.

In addition, other new passenger cars received as part of the order are equipped with air conditioning, a cooler with drinking water, an alarm system in each compartment, an indicator of the occupancy of the toilets and a button to call the conductor. The carriages have increased luggage space and are equipped with video surveillance systems in common areas, vacuum toilets, changing tables, as well as sockets and USB ports near each seat.

The received 15 cars will run in train depots from the capital to Chisinau, Chelm, Przemyśl, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kherson, Odesa, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, as well as in trains on the routes Odesa – Lviv, Dnipro – Truskavets, Kharkiv – Truskavets, Kharkiv – Odesa, Kharkiv – Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv – Khelm and Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl.

© photo by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine

