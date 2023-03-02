The Ombudsman told how many Ukrainian children are kept in Russian “re-education camps”

Olga Prikhodko22:58, 03/02/23

43 institutions have been created on the territory of the Russian Federation, where the most patriotic-minded little Ukrainians are “re-educated”.

About 6,000 Ukrainian children are kept in the Russian so-called “re-education camps” .

This was announced on the air of the informational telethon by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets.

“We found confirmation of a recently published report by one of the public organizations that 43 so-called “educational camps” have been created on the territory of the Russian Federation, where they keep children who, according to the Russian Federation, are the most patriotic towards Ukraine. According to our data, now there there are about 6,000 children where they are subjected to psychological and physical pressure,” Lubinets said.

According to him, the invaders illegally move children from the temporarily occupied territories so that they become Russians. These children are forbidden to communicate in Ukrainian, their Ukrainian documents are taken from them, and they are illegally adopted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...