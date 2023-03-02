Sumykhimprom resumes production after one-year downtime due to Russian attacks

02.03.2023 02:38

Sumykhimprom PJSC has started a phased recovery after it was forced to shut down in 2022 due to the damage caused by Russian projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine open for business, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have finished renovation works, major repairs, and are launching the core production shops as soon as this April. The entire technological cycle will be working,” Sumykhimprom PJSC Executive Director Volodymyr Volkov told.

In his words, mineral fertilizer, pigment and sulfuric acid production shops are expected to be fully loaded.

“As soon as this April, our production facilities will be able to produce 20,000-25,000 tonnes of fertilizers per month with a gradual increase to 35,000 tonnes per month, about 1,800 tonnes of titanium dioxide and 35,000-40,000 tonnes of sulfuric acid per month,” Volkov noted.

According to Volkov, a significant package of orders has already been formed for the coming months. The production plan provides for the manufacture of more than 200,000 tonnes of compound fertilizers within six months.

