Russia’s losses in Ukraine today have crossed a new psychological mark (infographic)……..150.000 plus.

Inna Andalitska08:52, 03/02/23

In the Ukrainian state, in particular, several more tanks of the enemy were eliminated.

Losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine jumped by hundreds of opponents / photo UNIAN

The defense forces of the last day eliminated more than 700 occupiers, and currently Russia’s losses in Ukraine have exceeded 150,000 people.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 03.02.23 approximately amounted to: personnel – about 150,605 (+715 over the past 24 hours) people were eliminated,” the message says.

Our defenders have also increased the number of destroyed enemy equipment over the past day, in particular: 3397 tanks have been destroyed (+2 over the past day), armored fighting vehicles – 6658 (+20), artillery systems – 2398 (+5), anti-aircraft guns – 480 (+1 ), UAVs of operational-tactical level – 2058 (+3), automotive equipment and tankers – 5264 (+7).VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

In addition, 300 enemy aircraft, 247 air defense vehicles, 288 helicopters, 18 ships/boats and 230 units of special equipment were destroyed at this time.

