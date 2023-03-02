Putin confirms Xi Jinping will visit Russia

Wendesday, March 1, 2023 3:30:05 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin confirmed the information that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Moscow.

Putin said that during the visit he would like to show Xi Jinping the Moscow subway.

“We will meet with the head of the People’s Republic of China. If the program allows, we will gladly show the Big Circle Line of the Moscow Metro to our guests. In any case, it seems to me that we will be able to show it to the delegation,” Putin said.

According to TASS, on February 22, Putin at a meeting with the Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, Wang Yi, said that the Kremlin was looking forward to the visit of Xi Jinping.

Today Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

