Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Vladimir Putin has canceled a planned trip to Stavropol Krai in light of the events in Russia’s Bryansk region, where the Russian authorities have said “Ukrainian saboteurs” have entered the country.
Putin was slated to take part in a ceremony marking this year as the “Year of the Teacher” in Russia. According to Peskov, Putin will now participate in the ceremony online.
https://meduza.io/en/feature/2023/03/02/russian-officials-say-ukrainian-saboteurs-have-crossed-into-the-country-s-bryansk-region-here-s-what-we-know
https://meduza.io/en/news/2023/03/02/putin-cancels-trip-to-stavropol-krai-in-response-to-reports-that-ukrainian-saboteurs-have-entered-bryansk-region
