Notifications for mobile phone users about the new Jetpack app are circulating. Here is a screenshot of the features in the app, compared to the WordPress app.
Jeez!
How do they get our browsing data?
Does that mean their cookies can collect info from every site we visit?
And how do they harvest our IP’s?
Any idea?
No idea at all, but I won’t be downloading it.
I don’t have issues with the WP app. I’m on Android 9.
Me too, that’s why I’m not downloading this Jetpack app.