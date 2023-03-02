Moment Russian tanks are shot by Ukrainian army in attempt to seize Vuhledar

Drone video released purportedly showed a group of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles driving on a road next to the town of Vuhledar in Ukraine’s east. Video published by the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade on Facebook showed some of the tanks being blown out and thick clouds of smoke rising over. It was not immediately clear what caused explosions on the road and in the field next to the road.
One comment
The driver of the first tank to be hit should be awarded the retard of the year award. “Let’s drive between these 4 blown up tanks, what could go wrong?”