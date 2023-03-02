It will burst like an overripe Kherson watermelon: Danilov told how the collapse of the Russian Federation will begin

Katerina Chernovol23:27, 03/02/23

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov predicts that the disintegration of the Russian Federation will begin in the near future . According to him, the process of Russia’s fragmentation will start from the Caucasus.

“The war has been going on there for years, they didn’t pay attention to it and hid it a little. But believe me, the number of people who want to stand up for their independence from Russia, so that it turns into a civil war on Russian territory, is huge. Because Russia is a colonial country, and they will no longer hold these colonies, as they have done so far,” he said on the air of the telethon .

Danilov stressed that the collapse of Russia is inevitable, it will happen “in the near future, during our lifetime.” And the West should prepare for such a development of events.

“If they believe that they can somehow conduct some kind of negotiations there, negotiate with someone, consider that they can moderate something on the territory of Russia – this is impossible, it works according to other laws. Keep in mind mind that the world should be ready for the fact that the Russian Federation starts to burst. It will burst like our overripe Kherson watermelon, and it will be in the near future. It will start from the Caucasus,” Danilov summed up.

The collapse of the Russian Federation: forecasts

The collapse of Russia after the defeat in the war unleashed against Ukraine has been talked about for more than a month. Someone says that this is inevitable, others warn against such thoughts, since it will be more difficult to negotiate with many subjects than with one.

However, supporters of the theory of the inevitable collapse of the Russian Federation have recently become more and more. The Russian oppositionist, sociologist and ex-State Duma deputy Igor Yakovenko expressed the opinion that there are very strong centrifugal tendencies in Russia, which are not yet visible. And when the “center” begins to give way, these centrifugal movements will begin to prevail. He predicts that as a result of such transformations, the Russian Federation will fall apart like a house of cards.

At the same time, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier that Ukraine’s victory in the war would also contribute to the disintegration of the Russian Federation. He stressed that it would be difficult, but Russia “will be dismantled in the form in which it exists today.”

