In the Kherson region, the invaders dropped explosives on the queue for humanitarian aid: 9 people were injured (photo)

Nadia Prishlyak17:14, 02.03.23

Among the injured is a child.

In the Kherson region, the invaders fired at people who were standing in line for humanitarian aid, as a result of which nine people were injured.

It is reported by the Office of the Attorney General . According to the investigation, on March 2, the armed forces of the Russian Federation once again fired at the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region. “In the Berislavsky district, according to preliminary data, the Russian army attacked civilians with drones who were standing in line for humanitarian aid near the school. Nine people are now known to have been injured as a result of the shelling, including a child. They are receiving qualified medical assistance. Data on the victims specified,” the statement said.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged. A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

Volunteers of an international organization came to the village of Kozatskoye, Beryslav district, to distribute vegetable kits to local residents, according to the Telegram channel of the Kherson District Regional Administration. During the unloading of humanitarian aid, the Russian invaders launched a drone and it dropped explosives on civilians who came to get vegetables. Among the nine wounded and a student of the 10th grade.

“A 16-year-old teenager received gunshot wounds to his right thigh. Local residents independently evacuated all the victims on their own transport to the Beryslav hospital, where they are now receiving medical care. Four of the wounded are in serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives,” Kherson OVA notes.

Shelling of Kherson and the region

As UNIAN reported earlier, the Russian army shelled the Kherson region 87 times over the past day.

The invaders fired almost 500 shells from mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and unmanned aerial vehicles into the settlements of the region. It is known that 11 people were injured, among them a one-year-old baby.

Kherson Russian invaders attacked twice. As a result of strikes in the city, private and apartment buildings were damaged.

Today it became known that near the village of Davidov Brod, a man was blown up by a Russian mine , part of his leg was torn off.

