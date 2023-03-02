Girkin shocked with his reflection on the worthless life of “Putin’s generation”

Marta Gichko08:11, 02.03.23

According to him, the regime has a very probable chance to “lose” the second country in a row.

Terrorist Ihor Strelkov- Ghirkin unexpectedly shared his thoughts about “Putin’s generation” and a great chance to “fail” Russia.

As the militant wrote in Telegram , the political elite of the Russian Federation from the entourage of dictator Putin now has an “excellent and probable chance” to collapse their country, like the USSR several decades ago.

“I thought something like this: “Putin’s generation” (now they are 70 “plus or minus”) has an excellent and even a probable chance to ruin the second country in a row for just their worthless life,” Girkin wrote.

Girkin against the Russian elite: the latest statements

The terrorist Strelkov-Ghirkin openly criticizes the military and political command of the Russian Federation, as well as the oligarchs. He recently lashed out at Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over recent scandals involving his son-in-law, blogger Oleksiy Stolyarov. The day before, he supported an anti-war post, and then advised “Z-cattle” to “p*zdita” less.

Later, Girkin trolled Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the “Wagner” PMC, for collecting first aid kits for his mercenaries. The terrorist noted that Prigozhin is a dollar millionaire who could provide his mercenaries with everything they need, but still turns to outsiders for help.

Quite often, Girkin reveals details that the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces carefully conceals. In particular, he admitted that the Russian army is suffering huge losses. Some brigades were defeated even before they arrived in position.

