Two posts from the LinkedIn page of Shaun Topham.

Mar 1

For those who want to remain neutral about the russian malevolence, imagine for a moment that this was your daughter, wife, sister or niece. Use your human capacity for empathy, as painful as that might be.

Ruslana was just eighteen when russia began its malevolent invasion.

Last month her car was shelled and she was robbed of her left leg.

This previous post explains why neutrality is a sly and evil myth:

https://lnkd.in/eci6qHJE

For more about Ruslana, see this link:

https://lnkd.in/e6gu5Hmv

Ruslana was just eighteen when russia began its malevolent invasion. Last month her car was shelled and she was robbed of her left leg. You can help her rebuild her life by directly donating whatever you can using this link https://lnkd.in/ejc9X9sm and by re-posting this post.

………………………………

This profound truth by Bishop Desmond Tutu highlights that every country which abstained in the recent UN vote about russia, are standing with russia. There is no middle ground. Neutrality is impossible.

This means that the following countries have chosen to stand with the malevolent invaders who torture, rape, commit war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity:

Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, CHINA, Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Togo, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zimbabwe.

These countries must be made to pay. We must cut funding, investment and charitable giving to them. Their corrupted regimes are in stark contrast to the 141 countries that did the right thing by choosing to Stand With Ukraine. They chose to stand by international law. They chose to stand with humanity against malevolence.

Neutrality is a form of cowardice, indifference or laziness and in a few cases, it indicates corruption.

The countries listed above chose to stand with malevolent invasion, torture, rape, war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. They must be made to pay for their choice.

Bishop Desmond Tutu was right, there is no middle-ground.

Like this: Like Loading...