From the FB page; Pray for Ukraine

Jack Swindle

March 2

🇺🇦 Day 371 of the war in Ukraine!

The city of Bakhmut is still under extremely heavy fighting. Russia has completely leveled the town. All buildings have been destroyed and Russia has moved unimaginable amounts of military troops to the area. Artillery is nonstop and raining down on the city like the monsoon season. Roads are destroyed and unsafe preventing ammunition, food and medical supplies in, which is so badly needed. It is next to impossible to get to the wounded soldiers and civilians to take them out of the area for treatment. It is like an apocalyptic nightmare right here on earth in the 21st century. When will the rest of the world realize how urgent and important it is to move quickly and not allow this malignant cancer to grow and spread on our own planet? Again please pray for Bakhmut and its northern regions.

