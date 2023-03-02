1,409 bodies of fallen defenders returned to Ukraine since invasion started

02.03.2023 16:221

A total of 1,409 bodies of the fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine since the full-scale war started.

The relevant statement was made during a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, chaired by Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Head of the Working Group on Interaction with the Mass Media and Relatives of Defenders Andrii Yusov, thirty-eight prisoner swaps have been carried out since the Coordination Headquarters was established. A total of 1,863 people were released from Russian captivity, including 1,756 servicemen and 135 civilians.

Yusov noted that the Coordination Headquarters continues efforts at the international level to bring Ukrainian defenders back. A total of 120 lawsuits were filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) (including the cases of all commanders who defended Azovstal steelworks).

“The Coordination Headquarters continues working to release all Ukrainians from hostile captivity,” Yusov added.

