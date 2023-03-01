Zelenskyy on meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff: Ukraine preparing to launch operations to liberate occupied territories

28 FEBRUARY 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an extended-format meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on 28 February.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: “Today, I held a regular meeting of the Staff. Again, in extended format. The Defence Intelligence, the Ministry of Defence, the Commander-in-Chief, and the commanders responsible for different fronts delivered reports. We considered the situation on each of the fronts in great detail.

The situation in Bakhmut and the battles to defend the city remain the most intense.

I’ll give you just one example. Nowadays, the meetings of the Staff are held quite often, at least twice a week. The last meeting was on Thursday. And today [Tuesday–OFP] General Syrskyi reported that since the last meeting, about 800 enemy soldiers have been killed on the front he oversees.

Russia considers people to be expendable, relentlessly sending them to storm our positions. The intensity of fighting is only ever increasing.”

Details: President Zelenskyy said that Russian occupation forces were putting “insane pressure” on Ukrainian troops on the Bakhmut front.

The meeting participants also discussed other fronts in Donbas, as well as the areas controlled by the Tavria and Odesa groups of forces.

General Moskalov reported on the situation in the vicinity of Kherson and in Kherson Oblast.

General Naiev reported on the situation in northern Ukraine and along the country’s border.

Quote from Zelenskyy: “As always, we reviewed in detail the frontline logistics and how to offset any shortages of supplies. We are preparing for our warriors to resume actions to liberate our land. We keep in mind this ia a just goal of ours, and every day we are getting closer to its fulfillment. Ukraine will be free. All of Ukraine.”

