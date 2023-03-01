Ukraine’s top prosecutor, ICC prosecutor inspect sites of war crimes in Kyiv region

PHOTOS

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan have inspected the sites of Russian war crimes in the Kyiv region.

That’s according to the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrinform reports.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpgo.gov.ua%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0pjUcDauSLZCT6Dq3sQLVRPbdYBY6ZtUMcAELCuCqg9ch2haXkCtV8Nh4UvkyXbVRl&show_text=true&width=500

“During the visit, Andriy Kostin and ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan inspected the sites of Russian war crimes in the Kyiv region and infrastructure objects destroyed by shelling. In particular, they visited an apartment building in Vyshgorod, which was fired upon by the military of the aggressor country in November 2022,” the report said.

According to the report, Kostin and Khan discussed opportunities for increased cooperation, difficulties and challenges and ways to overcome them.

Kostin noted that the opening of the ICC office in Kyiv would make cooperation even closer.

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the full-scale war, Kostin said the results of the ICC’s investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine could be expected as early as this year.

In March 2022, the International Criminal Court started its own investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The ICC hears cases only in relation to high-ranking war criminals and only if they are present in the dock.

Photo credit: Prosecutor General’s Office, Facebook

