Trucks loaded with ammo blown up in occupied Kadiivka – regional chief

01.03.2023 11:44

An explosion rocked the temporarily occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk region, where a number of trucks loaded with projectiles blew up.

That’s according to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, Ukrinform reports.

“There was a ‘blast’ incident in Kadiivka, where the Russians tried to hide their trucks with ammunition at the local plant’s premises,” Haidai wrote on Telegram.

Judging by the reports on social media, the explosion occurred at the Kadiivka Carriage Plant, one of the most developed enterprises in Luhansk region that the invaders turned into a military base.

The head of the Luhansk region also noted that the enemy had attempted an offensive effort in Bilohorivka and near Kreminna, in particular, in the area of Makiivka and Nevske. Russian forces go on offensives mainly during night hours.

Every day, the Russians fire heavy weapons at de-occupied settlements where civilians still remain. According to Haidai, they have a lot of kamikaze drones available, actively employing them in the Luhansk direction.

“We are waiting for the capabilities to combat these drones to arrive,” Haidai added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia began launching Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze UAVs from Briansk region, hoping to shorten the flying distance to Kyiv and stretch the Ukrainian air defense forces.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...