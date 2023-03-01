SBU special forces destroy six Russian tanks in one night

01.03.2023

Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed six Russian tanks in one night.

This was reported by the SBU press service on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Two groups of the Center for Special Operations ‘A’ of the Security Service of Ukraine organized a night hunt in the Luhansk direction. After successful work by strike drones, the enemy’s equipment was completely disabled,” the report reads.

As reported, border guards and mortarmen, as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, disrupted an enemy attack in Bakhmut and eliminated five Wagner mercenaries and wounded 11 more.

Like this: Like Loading...