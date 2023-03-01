01.03.2023
Special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed six Russian tanks in one night.
This was reported by the SBU press service on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“Two groups of the Center for Special Operations ‘A’ of the Security Service of Ukraine organized a night hunt in the Luhansk direction. After successful work by strike drones, the enemy’s equipment was completely disabled,” the report reads.
As reported, border guards and mortarmen, as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, disrupted an enemy attack in Bakhmut and eliminated five Wagner mercenaries and wounded 11 more.
I love it how mafia tanks are being fried left and right. Can’t wait to see the Leopards and Challengers at work.
My parents when i was young always called me a Nazi when i was young, because i was very resolute and critical of our society. My mom even accused of trying to become a new ‘Führer’. Although this was bullshit, i won’t guarantee for anything in a certain sense. The suffering of my ukrainians (my mom was ukrainian, my dad partly ruSSian) is changing me. I don’t know how much a person is able to suffer, but i’m losing my mind. I want to pay all rats, ruSSians and our own traitors alike, back! The world as of today failed completely. May God forgive me.
Why forgive you? The runt and his horde of subhumans are the ones killing, murdering, raping and destroying, not you. Killing ruskies is an honorable and necessary thing to do.
You are a great guy, F.