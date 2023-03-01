NBC News is making Russian propaganda videos

Professor Roman Sheremeta has commented on this disgusting outrage on his FB page:
“The American TV channel NBC published a report from the russian-annexed Crimea. The journalist entered the peninsula in violation of Ukrainian law through the Crimean bridge. This type of journalism is disgusting and I hope appropriate actions will be taken against the violators.”
“P.S. I could not help but read the comments under the NBC video and to no surprise almost all comments come from russians, russian bots, and trolls.”
One comment
The arsehole who fronted that piece of kremkrapp; sorry to say he’s English, needs to be held to account. If anyone recognises who he is, let me know.
Before putler’s full holocaust started, I had an exchange of emails with the Ukrainian embassy in London concerning the poisonous lies put out by Peter Hitchens.
I got a courteous reply, but they had no intention of taking it up with Hitchens’ employer.
This is a mistake I believe, because Hitchens has carried on in the same vein since then. His compassion is reserved exclusively for putinazi scum.
I think someone should contact the Ukr embassy in the US about this NBC guy.
Fucker Karlsonov pumps out lies and hate in his polemics for Fox; that is appalling enough, but the NBC turd has gone further because he has spat upon Ukrainian law.