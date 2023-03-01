NBC News is making Russian propaganda videos

Professor Roman Sheremeta has commented on this disgusting outrage on his FB page:

“The American TV channel NBC published a report from the russian-annexed Crimea. The journalist entered the peninsula in violation of Ukrainian law through the Crimean bridge. This type of journalism is disgusting and I hope appropriate actions will be taken against the violators.”

“P.S. I could not help but read the comments under the NBC video and to no surprise almost all comments come from russians, russian bots, and trolls.”

Like this: Like Loading...