Lockheed Martin increasing production of HIMARS systems after their success in Ukraine

28.02.2023

Lockheed Martin’s mobile rocket launcher plant in Camden, Arkansas is gearing up to boost production of the HIMARS system after its success on the battlefield in Ukraine drove up demand from other nations.

That’s according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

“When you have a combat proven system that is out there and in the news – daily – then that’s driving that demand,” said Jennifer McManus, the vice president for operations of Lockheed’s missile business.

The company said that it plans to increase the production of HIMARS systems to 96 units a year. Lockheed started 2022 with a HIMARS launcher production rate of 48, but has since ramped up to 60 per year.

Thanks to some investments made over the last year in the 282,000 square foot building where the ground vehicles are made, Lockheed only needs a few upgrades to meet that increased production rate, Lockheed executives said.

The HIMARS launcher had been growing in popularity even before its success in Ukraine.

