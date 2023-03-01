Lithuania handed over a powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

A powerful power autotransformer, which will help provide electricity to up to 200,000 households, was received by Ukraine from the Republic of Lithuania as part of a program to restore the power system affected by Russian attacks.

An autotransformer that converts voltage from the main to the distribution level will be installed at the high-voltage substation of the electricity transmission system, the Energy Ministry said.

“We are very grateful to our Lithuanian friends for this significant assistance, because such equipment is extremely important for restoring energy infrastructure facilities after enemy shelling and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity to Ukrainian consumers,” said Herman Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

It should be noted that the transportation of this autotransformer to Ukraine was the largest logistics operation ever coordinated by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

