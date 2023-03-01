Generals seized power: oppositionist Gudkov spoke about a brewing coup in the Kremlin

Oleg Davygora22:40, 03/01/23

Gennady Gudkov believes that Putin is now looking for support in the FSB.

Russian President Vladimir Putin feels powerless amid the events around Crimea. He understands that the loss of the peninsula will be equal to his personal defeat.

Against this background, American generals and officials are already giving out their plans for the Crimea. They were commented on by the Russian opposition leader Gennady Gudkov.

“The generals have now taken power in the country. As for Putin right now, it’s clear that he is weakening. But he can’t govern the country alone. We roughly understand, since the generals are now killing Prigozhin, and Putin can no longer help him. This is revenge for the humiliation they have been in for many months,” he said.

Gudkov believes that Putin is now looking for support in the FSB.

“The FSB has always been in conflict with the military and, in fact, crushed the army. The first month of the war, at least, which explains the failures on the battlefield. Because the FSB actually controlled military operations, that is, political decisions were made by them … Putin felt weak that they are already beginning to control him, he felt like a puppet to some extent. He began to give such curtsy and bows to the FSB, maybe they will support him, “added the oppositionist.

The situation in the Kremlin: latest news

Political scientist Nikolai Davydyuk believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin began to spread theses that they want to destroy the Russian Federation. This indicates a lack of informational reasons for internal propaganda.

The Russian dictator shocked the FSB special services with his anti-Russian statement: he called on his agents to eliminate all “scum” in Russia.

Earlier, Putin said that supposedly Western leaders want to “cassify the former Soviet Union and its main part – the Russian Federation.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...