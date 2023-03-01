Explosions heard in Bakhchysarai, Yalta, Gurzuf, on Crimea

01.03.2023

An explosion rang out near a Russian military unit in Bakhchysarai in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with explosions also heard in Yalta, Gurzuf and other settlements on the southern coast of the peninsula.

That’s according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Ukrinform reports.

“In Bakhchysarai, there was an explosion in the area of the military unit on Simferopolska Street. Subscribers report that it was probably the work of air defense systems. The explosion was heard in many villages of the Bakhchysarai district,” the post said.

There are also reports of explosions on the southern coast of Crimea – in Yalta, Gurzuf and other settlements.

“Everything around shattered – furniture and windows, car alarms went off. There are sounds of airplanes in the background,” the report said.

