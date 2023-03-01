Dutch charity raises over EUR 183M for Ukraine

01.03.2023 01:30

In the Netherlands, the Giro555 charity platform raised more than EUR 183 million to help Ukraine.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to AD.

“Giro555 collected more than EUR 183 million for Ukraine. A year into the Russian invasion, donations continue to come in,” the report reads.

It is noted that the organizations behind Giro555 provide accommodation and food aid to affected Ukrainians.

So far, 51% of the money raised has been utilized. It has helped more than 2.8 million people. This mainly concerns emergency aid both in Ukraine and in neighboring countries, including Romania, Poland, and Moldova.

According to the interim report, three quarters of the funds was spent in Ukraine.

Assistance ranged from providing temporary housing, medicine, food, clean drinking water, and hygiene kits, to medical and psychological assistance.

Aid organizations report that they have done “everything possible” to prepare Ukrainians for a harsh winter, as Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure have led to prolonged power outages, which deprived many Ukrainians of access to electricity, water, and heating.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last year in the Netherlands, in just three days, the Giro555 charity platform collected EUR 9.8 million to help Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression.

