‘Brilliant’ Fighter Decimates 5 Russian Tanks in Single Battle: Ukraine

2/28/23

A Ukrainian recruit (right) looks through the viewfinder of a FGM-148 Javelin surface-to-air missile as a British instructor looks on during a field training session with the U.K. armed forces on October 11, 2022, in southern England. One Ukrainian soldier reportedly used a Javelin to destroy five Russian tanks on Tuesday, upping the total number of Russian tanks lost in the past week to at least 16.LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES

One Ukrainian soldier operating a Javelin reportedly destroyed five Russian tanks on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (MoD) tweeted a video taken by the 79th Air Assault Brigade showing the infantry-operated guided missiles shoot and explode multiple tanks on the battlefield in Maryinka, in the Donetsk region. The soldier was described as a “brilliant operator” of the weapon.

“American weapon in Ukrainian hands works wonders,” the MoD tweeted.

Maryinka, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian soldier, a brilliant operator of Javelin, destroyed FIVE russian tanks in one battle!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

American weapon in Ukrainian hands works wonders.



In total, enemy lost 5 tanks and 7 IFWs in that sector that day.



🎥 79th Air Assault Brigade. pic.twitter.com/Bw3NOtzH50 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 28, 2023

Numerous Russian tanks have reportedly been destroyed by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks.

Video released Saturday by the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a Russian T-72B tank obliterated by a landmine in Vuhledar, also in the Donetsk region.

Another video posted last Wednesday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) drop munitions on five Russian T-72 tanks and a 2S3 Akatsiya howitzer.

One day later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia lost a total of 16 tanks, 24 armored vehicles and three drones in a 24-hour period.

“We have led the world in providing security assistance—from the Javelins that halted the Russian tanks assaulting Kyiv, to the air defense systems that have intercepted Russian strikes against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, to the armored vehicles that Ukraine needs for the next phase of this conflict,” said a White House statement marking the war’s one-year anniversary.

The Pentagon reported that more than 8,600 Javelins and 1,600 Stinger anti-aircraft systems have been provided to Ukraine as part of over $32.4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Biden took office.

On Friday, the Department of Defense announced $2 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

“The security assistance package reaffirms the steadfast support of the United States for Ukraine by committing additional unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS and electronic warfare detection equipment, as well as critical ammunition stocks for artillery and precision fires capabilities that will bolster Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian aggression,” Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.

Jordan Cohen, policy analyst at the Cato Institute, told Newsweek that “there is no doubt” that Javelins, in addition to Stinger missiles and High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), have been incredibly effective for Ukrainian forces since the war’s early days.

“MANPADS (man-portable air defense systems) are traditionally easy to train, are lightweight and portable, and are great for short-range defenses,” Cohen said. “They are predominantly used for self-defense, but can also be used when retaking territory.

“I do think that Russia’s focus on hitting critical civilian infrastructure, however, has made MANPADS slightly less useful. They are predominantly short-range and Russia is attacking from far distances.”

However, he said that probably 90 out of 100 military experts would have never said some 175 days ago that Ukraine would fend off Russia for more than a year—and that MANPADS would help determine the course of the conflict.

Newsweek reached out to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry for comment.

