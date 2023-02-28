Ukrainian military expert explains need to strike back on Russian soil

February 27, 2023

A soldier of the 28th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, February 25, 2023 (Photo:REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Not striking Russian territory may extend the war’s duration for years and turn it into an even more complicated conflict, military expert and reserve officer Maj. Oleksiy Hetman told Radio NV on Feb. 27.

“Our partners have started to gradually comprehend what kind of war it is,” he said.

“There was much talk from our most powerful allies that we should not use certain weapons that they provide us for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation as this ‘could lead to an escalation of the conflict.’”

He noted that this talk has changed, with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace stating that 97% of Russia’s entire military is engaged in Ukraine, meaning that Russia cannot physically escalate even if it wanted to.

According to Hetman, targets on the territory of the aggressor state are legal under all existing international norms and treaties.

“(These are targets) on some military bases, on some airfields, on missile deployment sites,” he said.

“If we destroy them on the territory of Belarus and Russia, we have every right to do so under all international laws since our country is being attacked from these territories.”

If Ukraine does not strike these launch sites on Russian and Belarusian territory, more live will be lost and the war may continue on like this for another “hundred years,” Hetman believes.

It is from that airfield that Russian combat aircraft take off regularly, sparking air raid alerts throughout Ukraine.

