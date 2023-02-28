The White House clarified Biden’s words about Ukraine not needing F-16s

FEBRUARY 27, 2023

The US president’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, clarified President Joe Biden’s comments on Sunday that Ukraine does not currently need F-16 fighter jets.

He said this in an interview on the ABC TV channel , “European Truth” reports.

Sullivan reiterated that the White House is giving priority to the immediate needs of this war and will continue to do so.

“At every stage of this war, the president tried to make sure that the Ukrainian military got what they needed,” Sullivan said.

“In the first phase, when they defended Kyiv, it was Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger anti-aircraft systems. And it worked. It helped Ukraine defend Kyiv. In the second phase, it was heavy artillery to help them defend against the Russians who were advancing in eastern Ukraine . At this stage, the critical element is ground maneuver capability. And that means tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles,” Sullivan said.

According to him, “what the president says means that he is focused on these opportunities.”

“The F-16 is an afterthought,” Sullivan said in another interview on CNN , adding, “That’s why President Biden said he’s not moving forward with it right now.”

It will be recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that three more European countries, in addition to Poland, expressed their readiness to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

