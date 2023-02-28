The US Senate convenes a hearing on Biden’s military aid to Ukraine

Veronika Prokhorenko17:25, 28.02.23
Republicans want to initiate strict control over the funds that the US plans to provide as part of military aid to Kyiv.
On Tuesday, February 28, the US Senate will hold a hearing on the control of funds that the current President Joe Biden’s Administration agreed to within the framework of providing military aid to Ukraine .
According to The Washington Post , the relevant meeting was initiated by the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. The senators announced two hearings at once to consider issues related to the effectiveness of accounting for military weapons and tens of billions of dollars that the Pentagon and the US government approved for Ukraine. They are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time).
Republicans also promised to strengthen control over the fulfillment of relevant obligations by the White House. This will significantly intensify discussions in the US Senate regarding the reduction of military support to Kyiv, the publication predicts.
It is expected that Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl, Inspector General of the US Department of Defense Robert Storch, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, Chief of the Operations Department of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak at the hearing. initiative
It should be noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the total amount of military aid from the United States has reached about 50 billion dollars . As the head of the US Treasury Janet Yellen commented, a significant part of these funds in the amount of 14 billion dollars is aimed at supporting the economy of Ukraine.
Washington recently announced a new $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine , which includes hundreds of combat vehicles, air defense systems, missiles and other weapons.
This was preceded by Biden’s visit to Kyiv , which took place on February 20. Later, the American leader also made a stunning statement on the anniversary of the invasion of Russian troops and noted that the Russian Federation will never be able to win a war with Ukraine .
8 comments
Why don’t you just nuke Ukraine instead of indefinitely extending ukrainians’ suffering?! 😡💀
Though nukes would instantly end the lives of a great many it would also cause a great amount more suffering on many more people that managed to survive it.
You ok Sir Mike? Been catching a lot of negative waves from you the last week or so. Has me concerned for you bud.
I’m suffering. I remember Ukraine back in 2007, my girls, our russian friends etc. If this mess won’t end i’m gonna get a cardiac infarction.
I can’t even imagine the half of it, But I get it in part. Hasn’t been easy on any of us here, and seeing a war in real time in a country we jointly love so dear. But as long as we have breath we have hope, and we CAN make a difference.
NBC meet the press discussion.
I don’t understand this post. Since when do majorities, regardless of party, in the House initiate meetings in the Senate. Ain’t never happened in my lifetime. This is bullshit. IMHO
Things go back and forth from House to Senate and vice versa. If I’m understanding correctly, such as the House can put forth a subject with enough support the Senate must consider to or be forced to consider it themselves. Likewise the Senate can do the same thing.
https://www.house.gov/the-house-explained/the-legislative-process/bills-resolutions
Joint resolutions may originate either in the House of Representatives or in the Senate. There is little practical difference between a bill and a joint resolution. Both are subject to the same procedure, except for a joint resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution. On approval of such a resolution by two-thirds of both the House and Senate, it is sent directly to the Administrator of General Services for submission to the individual states for ratification. It is not presented to the President for approval. A joint resolution originating in the House of Representatives is designated “H.J.Res.” followed by its individual number. Joint resolutions become law in the same manner as bills.
Senate Action. After a measure passes in the House, it goes to the Senate for consideration. A bill must pass both bodies in the same form before it can be presented to the President for signature into law. Resolving Differences. If the Senate changes the language of the measure, it must return to the House for concurrence or additional changes.