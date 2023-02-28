The US Senate convenes a hearing on Biden’s military aid to Ukraine

Veronika Prokhorenko17:25, 28.02.23

Republicans want to initiate strict control over the funds that the US plans to provide as part of military aid to Kyiv.

On Tuesday, February 28, the US Senate will hold a hearing on the control of funds that the current President Joe Biden’s Administration agreed to within the framework of providing military aid to Ukraine .

According to The Washington Post , the relevant meeting was initiated by the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. The senators announced two hearings at once to consider issues related to the effectiveness of accounting for military weapons and tens of billions of dollars that the Pentagon and the US government approved for Ukraine. They are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (5:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Republicans also promised to strengthen control over the fulfillment of relevant obligations by the White House. This will significantly intensify discussions in the US Senate regarding the reduction of military support to Kyiv, the publication predicts.

It is expected that Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl, Inspector General of the US Department of Defense Robert Storch, Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, Chief of the Operations Department of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will speak at the hearing. initiative

It should be noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the total amount of military aid from the United States has reached about 50 billion dollars . As the head of the US Treasury Janet Yellen commented, a significant part of these funds in the amount of 14 billion dollars is aimed at supporting the economy of Ukraine.

Washington recently announced a new $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine , which includes hundreds of combat vehicles, air defense systems, missiles and other weapons.

This was preceded by Biden’s visit to Kyiv , which took place on February 20. Later, the American leader also made a stunning statement on the anniversary of the invasion of Russian troops and noted that the Russian Federation will never be able to win a war with Ukraine .

