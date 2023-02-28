The network reports explosions at the Russian airfield in Yeysk: the Russians are in a panic (video)

Katerina Schwartz21:44, 28.02.23
Russian users suggest that missiles hit the airfield.
Information appeared on the network that in Russia late in the evening on February 28, strong explosions thundered at a military airfield in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory.
According to Russian Telegram channels, eyewitnesses heard two explosions, after which a certain warehouse caught fire.
It is also reported that two Tu-141 Swift drones were allegedly shot down on approach to the airfield.
Meanwhile, the Russians in the comments under the posts are panicking and suggesting that missiles hit the airfield.
https://www.unian.net/player/gaxg7jzRVibukhs at the Viysk airfield in Yeysk
(C)UNIAN 2023
3 comments
Very strange ‘we were not there’.
“Panic” and “Moskalis” in the same breath is music to my ears. Let’s add “terrified” like our people feel, then it would be a symphony
Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko said that
this airfield that the planes that bombed the east and south of Ukraine took off:
“There is no official confirmation of this information yet, we are waiting and hoping.”
Meanwhile, the Russians in the comments under the posts are panicking and suggesting that missiles hit the airfield.
Yeysk authorities have already announced that “military-tactical exercises” were being held in the area, which were allegedly reported, and that the situation is under control. The Russians are urged to remain calm, however, judging by their comments, the calls do not really work.