The network reports explosions at the Russian airfield in Yeysk: the Russians are in a panic (video)

Katerina Schwartz21:44, 28.02.23

Russian users suggest that missiles hit the airfield.

Information appeared on the network that in Russia late in the evening on February 28, strong explosions thundered at a military airfield in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory.

According to Russian Telegram channels, eyewitnesses heard two explosions, after which a certain warehouse caught fire.

It is also reported that two Tu-141 Swift drones were allegedly shot down on approach to the airfield.

Meanwhile, the Russians in the comments under the posts are panicking and suggesting that missiles hit the airfield.

The Russians are in a panic because of the explosions at the airfield in Yeysk / screenshot

https://www.unian.net/player/gaxg7jzRVibukhs at the Viysk airfield in Yeysk

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...