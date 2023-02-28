Russian reconnaissance groups manoeuvre between islands on motor boats, Ukrainian Forces destroy them

28 FEBRUARY 2023

The Russian occupiers in southern Ukraine are converting civilian motorised vessels to advance their sabotage and reconnaissance groups between the islands, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two such vehicles on 27 February.

Source: press service of the Operational Command Pivden (South), sources of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: “From time to time, the enemy carries out shelling of the water area of the Dnipro-Buh estuary. They also try to test their fate on converted civilian motor vessels, advancing reconnaissance and sabotage groups between the islands. Two such vessels were successfully destroyed by our units.”

Details: According to Ukrainska Pravda, the boats were destroyed on Monday.

