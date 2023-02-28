Putin claims FSB is fighting in Ukraine and suffering losses

28 FEBRUARY 2023

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, claimed at the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) collegium that units of FSB “directly participated” in the war against Ukraine and suffered losses.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, RBK, Fedpres

Quote: “FSB suffered losses during the special operation [a Russian term for the war against Ukraine – ed.].”

Details: Putin thanked “the leadership and all members of the security service, specifically those who fought at the forefront, in the liberated territories, in the frontline zone and in the rear of the enemy”.

He also ordered FSB to strengthen control of the borders of the country, specifically “put a barrier of the way of diversionist groups, stop the attempts of illegal import of armament and ammunition to Russia”.

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that Russia has lost nearly 149,240 soldiers, 3,388 tanks, 6,630 combat armoured vehicles, 2,383 artillery systems etc. in the war against Ukraine.

