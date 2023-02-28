Putin asked the FSB to eliminate all “scum” from Russia (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko15:54, 28.02.23

The dictator spoke at the board of the FSB and shocked with his anti-Russian statement.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shocked the employees of the FSB special service with his anti-Russian statement: he called on his agents to eliminate all “scum” from Russia. Previously, the FSB already had problems due to the complaints of Putin’s former cook Yevgeny Prigozhin .

Thus, the leader of the Russian Federation, in his speech at the board of the FSB, expressed concern in connection with the intensification of cases of separatism, nationalism, neo-Nazism and xenophobia on the territory of Russia. He asked the special service to deal with those who are trying to divide Russian society.

“Of course, it is necessary to identify and stop the illegal activities of those who try to divide and weaken our society, use separatism, nationalism, neo-Nazism and xenophobia as weapons. This has also always been applied to our country, and now, of course, the attempts are the most active… attempts to activate all this abomination on our land,” Putin said.

https://www.unian.ua/player/Hu4ZNfp2Putin asked the FSB to eliminate the abomination in the Russian Federation

The FSB has problems because of Putin

It should be noted that employees of the Russian special service FSB have to deal with the unpleasantness of the idea of ​​the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Recently, it became known that agents are preparing a plan for the retreat of their officers from Ukraine against the background of news about the possible start of a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Crimea.

Recently, the FSB had to fire its colonel-general, Eduard Chernovoltsev, who oversaw the development of poisons on the territory of Russia. It was reported that the top management of the Russian Federation and, possibly, Putin himself were dissatisfied with his effectiveness.

Also in November 2022, it became known about the mysterious death of Viktor Cherkesov, Putin’s deputy in the FSB , who dated the dictator during his “St. Petersburg youth”.

