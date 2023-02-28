On February 27, 2022, the 2nd special forces brigade of Russia tried to break into Kharkov.

From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh

Feb 28

By the way, on February 27, 22, the 2nd special forces brigade of Russia tried to break into Kharkov. The Russians were bombed all day yesterday about this, because 3 companies of specialists were mowed down then in Kharkov, and no one was punished. But this was only the beginning of their shame.

See Maryna’s excellent video here:-

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_by-the-way-on-february-27-22-the-2nd-special-activity-7036281348851965954-MUrI?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...