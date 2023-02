One of the last speeches of Boris Nemtzov, in march 2014, before he was shot dead in front of the Kremlin.

Who was the instigator of that crime?

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_one-of-the-last-speeches-of-boris-nemtzov-ugcPost-7035989340686041088-6NyC?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

Like this: Like Loading...