Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that Ukraine should “promptly make peace with Russia,” Belarusian state news agency BELTA wrote on Feb. 27.

In an interview with China journalists, the Belarusian dictator claimed he is able to “intuitively feel the right moment” for establishing peace.

“There is a unique situation right now (I can see it and I can intuitively feel it) to put an end to the conflict. There may not be another chance,” Lukashenko said.

Reasoning his position, he said that Ukraine has time until Russia switches its economy to a war footing.

Lukashenko called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a not bad but not experienced man.” He said he believes “Ukraine may perish,” if it doesn’t go for peace right now.

Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory as a launch point for a two-pronged attack by Russian forces on Kyiv in the early part of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, his military has hosted Russian warplanes, and drones and missiles have been launched from Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.

Moreover, after forming a “joint grouping” of his forces with the Russian army, Lukashenko has regularly moved military forces around the southern border of Belarus, meaning that Ukraine has to maintain a force in its north and west in case of a repeat invasion, while also actively fighting Russia on a long front in the east and south.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/lukashenko-urges-zelenskyy-to-sue-for-peace-with-russia-50307300.html

