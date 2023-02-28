Drones attacked an oil depot in the Russian Federation (photo, video)

Marta Hychko09:18, 02/28/23

There was allegedly a barracks with Russian military personnel nearby.

In Tuapse (Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation), a powerful fire broke out at the Rosneft oil depot . Eyewitnesses reported explosions.

As the ASTRA Telegram channel reports , there was a barracks with Russian military personnel next to the oil depot. According to sources, 2 unidentified aircraft allegedly exploded on the territory of the oil depot.

At the same time, the local authorities assure that “there are no reasons for concern”.

Footage from the scene / ASTRA

“Tonight, at 2:15, a report was received about a fire in a commercial building on the territory of an oil depot in the city of Tuapse on Industrialnaya street. At 3:00, the fire was completely extinguished. The fire was localized on an area of ​​200 square meters. The forces and means of the RSCS, 32 people and 11 pieces of equipment. The oil tanks were not affected, there was no spillage of oil products and there were no victims,” ​​the district administration said, adding that they would be punished for the spread of fakes.

An oil depot was attacked in the Russian Federation

